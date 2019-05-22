Kajal Aggarwal Rubbishes The Hot Rumours That Have Been Doing The Rounds?

Kajal Aggarwal will be back to Kollywood after a short break with some really promising projects. The movies like Paris Paris and Comali are the ones in the line-up and at the same time, there are other big projects too in the kitty.

It is known to all that Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in for Kamal Haasan-Shankar team's upcoming venture Indian 2, which is a highly-awaited film. However, a whole lot of rumours have come out regarding the prospects of the projects. Certain unconfirmed reports also had come in that the project has been dropped with Lyca moving out of the project.

Now, if the latest reports that have come out are to be believed, Kajal Aggarwal herself has come up with a clarification regarding all these. According to the reports, Kajal Aggarwal has rubbished the rumours in connection with shelving of the project and has also reportedly conveyed that the shoot of Indian 2 will be beginning in June 2019.

Certain latest reports also claim that Lyca is back to the project after the differences getting sorted out. Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1997 movie Indian, which also came from Shankar-Kamal Haasan team.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal is gearing up for her next movie release, which will be in Telugu. The film titled as Sita will reach the theatres this weekend.

