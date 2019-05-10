Kajal Aggarwal's Hot Photo: Here's What Her Director Has Commented!

The Movie Stills

Comali is being directed by Pradeep Ranganathan and most recently, the Tamil movie audiences got to see a few stills from the movie. These stills that came out on the internet revealed Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal's look from the film.

The Still Goes Viral

Meanwhile, one particular photo of Kajal Aggarwal did garner the attention of her fans. In this particular picture, Kajal Aggarwal could be seen adorned in a yellow saree and striking a hot pose. The photo went viral within no time.

Pradeep Ranganathan's Reaction

Director Pradeep Raghunathan himself has commented on this brand new photo of Kajal Aggarwal, in a lighter manner. This particular Tweet sent by the director has gained attention on social media.

Evlo naal dhaan matha padathlaye kajal eh ipdi pakardhu.. Adhan namma padathlaye ipdi :D :P #Comali #VikatanThisWeek pic.twitter.com/6LzxxDuY4c — Pradeep Ranganathan (@pradeeponelife) May 9, 2019

The Director's Comment

He took to his Twitter account to pen down his thoughts in Tamil, which reads in English as, "How long will I see Kajal Aggarwal this way in other movies. That's why she is like this in our movie'. This comment has been receiving mixed reactions from the audiences.