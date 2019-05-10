Kajal Aggarwal's Hot Photo: Here's What Her Director Has Commented!
Kajal Aggarwal is one among the very few actresses who enjoys a fan base of her own. It has been over a decade since the Kollywood beauty started her reign in the South Indian film industry and she still is one among the top actresses that we have. She has a flurry of projects in hands both in Tamil and Telugu in which she would be seen sharing the screen space with the top stars. While her next film is expected to be the highly-awaited film Paris Paris, she will also be seen in an upcoming film Comali, which features Jayam Ravi in the lead role.
The Movie Stills
Comali is being directed by Pradeep Ranganathan and most recently, the Tamil movie audiences got to see a few stills from the movie. These stills that came out on the internet revealed Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal's look from the film.
The Still Goes Viral
Meanwhile, one particular photo of Kajal Aggarwal did garner the attention of her fans. In this particular picture, Kajal Aggarwal could be seen adorned in a yellow saree and striking a hot pose. The photo went viral within no time.
Pradeep Ranganathan's Reaction
Director Pradeep Raghunathan himself has commented on this brand new photo of Kajal Aggarwal, in a lighter manner. This particular Tweet sent by the director has gained attention on social media.
|
The Director's Comment
He took to his Twitter account to pen down his thoughts in Tamil, which reads in English as, "How long will I see Kajal Aggarwal this way in other movies. That's why she is like this in our movie'. This comment has been receiving mixed reactions from the audiences.
READ: Kajal Aggarwal Achieves A Rare Feat, Beats Rakul Preet and Samantha Akkineni With Ease