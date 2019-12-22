Kajal Aggarwal’s Maldives Pictures Are Giving Us Major ‘Holiday Goals’: Pics Inside

Kajal Aggarwal is considered as one of the cutest actresses of both Kollywood and Tollywood. 2019 was a fabulous year for Kajal, as most of her movies were declared as hits. The Mersal actress is enjoying her year-end vacation with her family in Maldives. She keeps posting her vacation pictures on her Instagram handle to keep the fans updated.

In her recent post, Kajal was seen twinning with her sister Nisha alongside the sea. Both of them were seen sporting an all-out stylish black outfit. The sisters were laughing in the pictures posted by Kajal. She captioned a picture, "More than a forever friend. Joy to the heart and love without end ! @nishaaggarwal."

Take a look at the pictures below:

In a previous holiday picture, the Comali actress was seen sitting by the sea, sporting a white hat on her head. The hat had her name 'Kajal' engraved on it.

In another picture, the Indian 2 actress was seen having dinner with her family members. She posted an individual picture of her dear mom and captioned it, "Happiest birthday my gorgeous mommy! Love you to the moon and beyond ❤️ @reethifaruresort @ncstravels."

Recently, Kajal revealed on her Instagram that she's getting a wax figure at the famous Madame Tussauds gallery in Singapore. Kajal becomes the first South Indian actress to be given this great honour. She will join the Ultimate Film Star Experience (UFSE) at Madame Tussauds, and will visit Singapore on February 5, 2020 to unveil her wax figure.

Kajal Aggarwal has some exciting projects in her kitty. She has been signed up for Shankar's Indian 2, starring Ulaganaayagan Kamal Haasan in the lead. She has also roped in for a Bollywood movie called Mumbai Saga. Kajal's Paris Paris, which is the official remake of Bollywood's Queen is yet to hit the theatres.

(Social media posts are unedited)

Also Read:

Kajal Aggarwal Gets A Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds!

Kajal Aggarwal's Lovely Clicks Take Social Media By Storm

Kajal Aggarwal Confirms Being In A Relationship? Deets Inside!

These Stunning Clicks Of Kajal Aggarwal Are A Treat For Her Fans