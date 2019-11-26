Kajal Aggarwal To Made Her Sandalwood Debut With This Biggie?

There's no denying that Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most respected and seasoned names in South cinema. The 'Punjabi Kudi' is loved by all and sundry due to her bindass nature and impressive screen presence. Now, here is some exciting news for her fans. According to reports, she is likely to make her Kannada debut with Upendra's highly ambitious Kabza. The Awe beauty has reportedly already signed on the dotted line and will begin shooting pretty soon.

Kabza is touted to be one of the biggest movies of the Real Star's illustrious career, which suggests that it might help the diva get her Sandalwood career off to a good start.

Interestingly, Nayanthara and Trisha too have tried their luck in Sandalwood. The 96 actress was seen alongside Puneeth Rajkumar in Power, which did well at the box office. On the other hand, 'Lady Superstar' acted opposite Upendra in Super, adding a new dimension to her career. However, the powerhouse performers never did a Kannada movie again. If Kabza does well, it might help her bag more offers while connecting with a new audience.

Meanwhile, Kajal is working on the eagerly awaited Indian 2, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Kamal Haasan. The film, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian, is being directed by Shankar and will most probably hit screens in 2021. Rakul Preet and Siddharth too are a part of the magnum opus.

She also has the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut's Queen, titled 'Paris Paris' in her kitty. The Ramesh Aravind-directed movie recently ran into trouble when the 'Censors' asked for 25 cuts.

Reacting to this, Kajal had said that she was shocked by the demands.

"We have shot for a long time for this film and the whole team has put in a lot of efforts. So we expect to taste the fruits of the efforts to put in. Hope the members of the censor board will approve the film without cuts," she had added.

