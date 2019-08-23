'Kakoos' Kavin is What Bigg Boss Tamil Audiences Are Searching The Most?

Kavin is one among the contestants vying for Bigg Boss Tamil 3 title. However, his stint inside the house has not been free from controversies as he has always been subjected to trolls. In fact, Kavin is being sarcastically called 'Kakoos Kavin' by his haters since he along with Sandy had shown interest in taking up the duty of cleaning the bathroom. 'Kakoos' means toilet in Tamil and hence, Twitter users are addressing him, prefixing this title.

However, it seems like the moniker Kavin earned, has gained even more popularity. Most recently, a fan group of Sakshi Agarwal on Twitter had come up with a post, which again talks about the nickname associated with Kavin. Through the tweet, the user has asked the audiences to search for 'Kakoos' on Google. The tweet also attaches the screenshot of the results and in the drop-down list, 'Kakoos Kavin' appears at the first spot, which is an indirect indication at the search volume of that keyword.

Look at the tweet here..

Interestingly, fans of Kavin and Sakshi Agarwal have always been at loggerheads, especially ever since the issue between these two contestants erupted in the sixth week of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Initially, both contestants were on good terms but later bad blood arose between them. In the seventh week, Sakshi Agarwal had to move out of the house after finding a place in the eviction list.

However, Kavin enjoys an equally strong solid fan base, as he has got some good number of supporters. Kavin had made it to the eviction list in a multiple of weeks but he remained safe in each one of them, which again shows his popularity.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is in its ninth week. Along with Kavin, Sandy Master, Cheran, Tharshan, Losliya, Sherin, Kasthuri, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Mugen Rao, etc., are the contestants remaining in the house.