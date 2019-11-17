Kamal 60: Fans Troll Vijay And Ajith Kumar For Skipping Ungal Naan

Some time ago, it was reported that Ajith Kumar would be attending the much-hyped Kamal 60 (Ungal Naan), a grand event for celebrating actor-director Kamal Haasan's contribution to the film world, and this gave movie buffs a reason to rejoice. Some reports even claimed, Vijay would be taking part in the festivities and this created a buzz in the industry. Sadly, the mass heroes did not attend Kamal 60,held today (November 17) in Chennai, and this ruffled a few feathers. 'Ulaga Nayagan' fans attacked them for skipping the grand function and failing to honor the Hey Ram star.

Here, we present before you the top tweets about Ajith And Vijay's absence from Kamal 60.

C.d.venkatesh @cdvenkateskawin It was a disgraceful for Vijay and ajith fans.. Giving Respect to the legendary actor which will not degrade their market! Great example for the True friends relationship without ego means mr.rajini and Kamal (that's why they are legends) TIPS veera @Vishnu0294 If its true !! whatever may be the reason ! Boycotting this function absolute stupid thing by both star!! Some legends deserves respect ! Something both should learn ! Showing attitude at Peak of their career not a good thing R.A.Eswari S Kumar @akksen They don't realise the impact of this now. Time will come and teach them soon. It shows their maturity level. Just ignore them. Enjoy the legends who attend the function. Ramaprakash @rramaprakash Its unethical ... If not to respect legends like kamal sir in our own industry... What else thy are goin to respect. Really disappoint on thala... An ardent thala fan...

Meanwhile, on the professional side of things, the Bigil actor is working on Thalapathy 64, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Similarly, Ajith will next be seen in Valimai, marking his second consecutive collaboration with H Vinoth and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor.

On the other side, Kamal is working on the Shankar-directed Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani. Actors Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet too are a part of the ambitious movie.