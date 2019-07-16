Kamal Haasan And AR Rahman Collaborate For This Highly-ambitious Movie

It is no secret that 2018 was a terrible year for the much-loved Kamal Haasan. The veteran actor-director received a big shock when Vishwaroopam 2 bombed at the box office and failed to impress most critics. The film, a sequel to the 2014 release Vishwaroopam, never clicked with the masses, which proved to be its downfall. Earlier this year, he received some more bad news when his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam failed to open it account in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Now, Kamal is back in the limelight for an awesome reason.

Popular music composer AR Rahman just tweeted that he would be collaborating with the 'Ulaga Nayagan' for a mega project backed by Lyca.

"Happy and excited to collaborate with the one and only @ikamalhaasan himself on a magnum opus... Watch this space for more @RKFI @lycaproductions #RKFI #lycaproductions," he tweeted.

As expected, this created a great deal of buzz on social media for all the right reasons.

Thereafter, Kamal revealed that the project in question is the long-delayed Thalaivan Irukkindraan. The Hey Ram director also thanked ARR for being 'excited' about the movie.

"Thanks ARR for strengthening the team with your participation. Very few projects feel good & right even as we develop it. Thalaivan Irukkindraan is one such.Your level of excitement for the project is very contagious. Let me pass it on to the rest of our crew @RKFI @LycaProductions," he tweeted.

ARR and Kamal last collabrated for Thenali, which hit screens in nearly 19 years ago.

Thalaivan Irukkindraan, titled Amar Hain in Hindi, is a political-thriller and features Kamal in a new avatar. The film was announced a few years ago but never took off. The Hindi version was originally supposed to feature Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan alongside the Kollywood legend. Thalaivan Irukkindraan is set to go on floors this September.

Meanwhile, Kamal also has Indian 2 in his kitty, which is likely to go on floors pretty soon.He is also busy with Bigg Boss Tamil 3.