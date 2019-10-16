    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth Express Their Interest To Work With Vetrimaaran

      By Staff
      |

      Vetrimaaran's most recent venture Asuran has tasted humungous success at the box office. According to reports, both Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have watched this Dhanush-Vetrimaaran movie, which has now turned out to be the talk of Kollywood. Reportedly, both the top stars are mighty impressed with the film and they even rang up Vetrimaaran to convey their wishes. Now, one of the reports by a popular YouTube channel has in it that, alongside appreciating Vetrimaaran for his stunning work in Asuran, they have also expressed their desire to work with the director.

      Well, Vetrimaaran is undeniably one among the most-talented filmmakers of present-day Tamil cinema. Each of his works has uniqueness written all over it, and Asuran is the latest feather in his cap. It would be great to see someone like Vetrimaaran team up with big stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. If something of that sort happens, it is sure to be a treat for the audiences.

      A few reports have already come up regarding Vetrimaaran's next directorial. According to the latest reports, the director's next will be produced by Elred Kumar. Earlier, rumours were rife that Vetrimaaran and Suriya might soon team up and the film will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had produced Asuran as well.

      On the other hand, speculations were doing the rounds that Vetrimaaran might do a film with actor Soori in the lead role. We will have to wait for the official announcement to get a clear picture.

      Meanwhile, Asuran is continuing its solid journey at the box office and is all set to complete two weeks of run. Most recently, the team had announced that Asuran has joined the 100-crore club, considering the pre-release business and theatrical collections.

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 17:14 [IST]
