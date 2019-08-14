Kamal Haasan Completes 60 Years In Cinema; Will The Tamil Film Industry Felicitate Ulaganayagan?

Kamal Haasan is undeniably a talent beyond comparisons. His knowledge about cinema is vast and his proficiency in each of the technical department of cinema, is well-known. Recently, Kamal Haasan completed 60 years in cinema, a feat that no other prominent Indian film personality could boast about.

Earlier, a huge celebration was held when Kamal Haasan completed his 50 years and now, all eyes are on whether the Tamil film industry will come forward and felicitate this magnificent film personality on completion of his six decades in the industry. A recent report by Valai Pechu has talked about the same.

According to them, the chances of such a celebration are pretty less due to the present situation. Kamal Haasan has taken a plunge into politics by becoming the chief of one of the new political parties. Moreover, he is the captain of a party that is opposing the ruling party. According to them, if the film industry organises such a felicitation ceremony, it might not go down well with the ruling party of the state.

For the uninitiated, the celebration in connection with 50 years of Kamal Haasan was a grand affair, which was held in 2009. It was attended by the top names of the South Indian film industry. Along with Rajinikanth, other top actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Venkatesh, Sarathkumar, etc., also attended the felicitation ceremony. The words spoken by each one of them regarding Kamal Haasan gave goosebumps to the audiences.

Meanwhile, social media was abuzz in connection with 60 years of Kamal Haasan, with wishes pouring in for the actor from various quarters. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan is busy with the works of Indian 2, the upcoming big budget movie, the shoot of which has already commenced. Meanwhile, he is also reviving his project Thalaivan Irukkiran, which will be directed by himself.