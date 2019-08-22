Kamal Haasan Denied Voice-over For Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy As He Was Not The First Freedom Fighter?

Rumours were rife that Kamal Haasan was approached by the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy team for a voice-over in the Tamil version of the Chiranjeevi starrer. However, one of the latest reports claims that Kamal Haasan denied the offer citing a particular reason, which is in connection with one of the dialogues that the recently-released teaser has.

Interestingly, Sye Raa's teaser says that Narasimha Reddy was the first leader who fought against the British. However, when Kamal Haasan was approached to do the voice-over for the teaser, he denied the same stating that when someone like Puli Thevar, who belongs to the 18th century, had fought against the British much before Narasimha Reddy, how could he make such a factually wrong statement.

At the same time, the report also adds that Kamal Haasan has agreed to be a part of the film and suggested that he would do a narrative, which would come towards the end of this film. However, no official confirmation regarding any of these has come out yet.

The Tamil teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released on the same day alongside the other versions. Initially, unconfirmed reports had come up that Rajinikanth might give a narration for Sye Raa's Tamil teaser but the audiences were taken aback with the vocals of some other person. Reportedly, the Tamil teaser has its introductory narration by veteran Tamil actor Thalaivasal Vijay. Sye Raa's Tamil teaser has gained good popularity and has already received above 1.7 M YouTube views.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is gearing up for a release on October 2, 2019, and the Chiranjeevi starrer is expected to make a grand release in Tamil Nadu as well. Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Tamannaah will be seen essaying crucial roles in this movie. Let us wait till the film's release to know whether the film will have a narration by Kamal Haasan.