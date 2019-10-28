Kamal Haasan's Dream Project To Feature Vikram In The Lead?

Every Tamil movie buff would know about Marudanayagam, Kamal Haasan's dream project, which started two decades ago. However, the film had come to a halt after a spectacular beginning due to budget constraints. Interestingly, in a recent conversation, Kamal Haasan mentioned that Marudanayagam might get revived but without him in the lead role. Now, rumour has it that Chiyaan Vikram might play the lead character in the new version of this project.

The buzz is that Raaj Kamal International, Kamal Haasan's production house, has already approached Vikram for this movie. Interestingly, the production house and Vikram had previously collaborated for Kadaram Kondan, which hit theatres a couple of months ago. It is being rumoured that the talks with Vikram regarding Marudanayagam had occurred during the shooting of Kadaram Kondan itself and if everything goes according to the plan, the team might come up with an official announcement next year.

For the uninitiated, Marudanayagam was launched in 1997 and the shoot went on for 20 days. Kamal Haasan himself helmed this historical movie, which was touted to be a path-breaking venture in Tamil cinema. A few footage shot by the team rightly proves that claim. It would be great to see this project back on track.

As far as Chiyaan Vikram is concerned, he is busy with some really big projects. Right now, he is busy with the works of his next movie, which is with director Ajay Gnanamuthu. Rumour has it that it is a big-budget action-thriller, which will be shot abroad as well. After Chiyaan 58, he is expected to join Ponniyin Selvan, the ambitious project of Tamil cinema. The film, which will be directed by Mani Ratnam, is a multi-starrer, featuring some of the prominent actors in Indian cinema in important roles.