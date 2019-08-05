Kamal Haasan Expresses His Disappointment Over Rajinikanth Troll In Comali Trailer!

Comali's trailer turned out to be the hot topic of discussion across social media. While the trailer assured a complete entertaining movie, Rajinikanth fans were quite disappointed about the final shot from the trailer, which had a sarcastic take on Rajinikanth's entry to politics.

Now, it has been revealed that even Kamal Haasan was disappointed with the way that particular scene was shown in the trailer. The producer of the film himself has come up with a revelation regarding the same.

Comali's producer Isari Ganesh and director Pradeep Ranganathan have come up with a video giving a clarification on issues that have been doing the rounds. They have come up with a confirmation that the particular scene will be removed from the movie owing. The team tendered an apology in case they hurt the sentiments of the fans. The director mentioned that the film is a light entertainer and the scene wasn't meant to hurt anyone.

The producer of the film mentioned that Kamal Haasan had ringed him up after watching the trailer of Comali and the much-loved actor had expressed his disappointment over the sarcastic scene placed in the film. Comali's producer added that he immediately decided to chop off that scene from the movie and he ringed up the director to convey the same. The director has assured that the scene will be replaced for sure. It is being said that another mass scene will be

This should have come as a happy news for all fans who were left hurt with Comali's trailer. The Jayam Ravi starrer, which is a comedy entertainer will release on August 15, 2019. Kajal Aggarwal will essay the leading lady in the movie.