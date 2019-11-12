Kamal Haasan Gets Mercilessly Trolled For His Tweet On Mahesh Babu

Kamal Haasan, one of the most decorated names in South cinema, celebrated his 65th birthday on November 7, 2019, and this created a great deal of buzz on social media. Spyder Star and Tollywood mass hero Mahesh Babu wished 'Ulaganayagan' on his big day, which grabbed plenty of attention. In his heart-warming post. 'Prince' congratulated the Hey Ram actor for completing 60 years in the industry, much to the delight of movie buffs.

"Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @ikamalhaasan sir! Your contribution to cinema has been phenomenal...Congratulations on completing 60 glorious years in Films 👏👏 It's truly truly Inspiring! May you have an amazing year filled with happiness and good health," (sic) tweeted Mahesh Babu.

Kamal Haasan, who is fairly active on Twitter, soon reacted to Mahesh Babu's message, thanking him for his kind words.

"Thank you so much Mahesh ji. You've also begun a career as a child artiste & have taken giant strides in your illustrious career. I humbly accept your heartfelt wishes. Wishing you the very best always," said the Vishwaroopam director.

Surprisingly, this simple, sweet message upset some folks, who accused Kamal Haasan of supporting 'Hindi imposition' by referring to Mahesh Babu as 'Ji'.

Here are some of the most hard-hitting fan reactions.

SyEd MaDuRaI @syed14186 Neeega than tamil mela yuir aha irupingalay pinna yennaji & english word use pandringa.(You are fond of Tamil but are using an English word) Vazeer H Mirza @GennextVazeer Why do you add Ji for Mahesh..instead you can say Garu as you also speak telugu! பொதிகை @pothighai I think it's Mahesh garu... No ji definitely no ji..... B.V.Reddy @BVReddy85 Don't impose Hindi ..but we will use Hindi even for fellow southie Dhamu @dhamuven Y u reply only to blue tick y not a fan without tick mark. Either reply to all or don't reply. U can congratulate him thru DM also. Stop this bias also people who are wishing u whole heartedly have no shame whatsoever.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is working on the eagerly awaited Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani. The film, helmed by ace filmmaker Shankar, features Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet as the female leads. Siddharth too is a part of Indian 2. He also plans to revive 'Thalaivan Irukkindran', rumoured to be a sequel to Thevar Magan, in the near future.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the Tollywood biggie Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to release this Sankranti/Pongal. Thereafter, he will reportedly be teaming up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a pan-India flick.

