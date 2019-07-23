Kamal Haasan and Vikram united for Kadaram Kondan, which hit theatres on July 18, 2019. The movie came in with good expectations and the audiences are more than happy to see Chiyaan Vikram in a film, which has been produced by none other than Kamal Haasan.

Kadaram Kondan has met with decent reviews with the audiences seemingly happy about the final output of the film. Meanwhile, a report has come out regarding Vikram's remuneration in this Rajesh M Selva directorial.

It is in one of the recent reports of Valai Pechu that talk regarding the same surfaced. According to them, reports have been doing the rounds that Kamal Haasan has not paid Vikram his complete remuneration for Kadaram Kondan.

The report also sheds some light on the reason as to why such speculations have come up. According to them, Kamal Haasan is only the first-copy producer of this movie, which means that after the completion of the movie, the producer would give the film to another distributor, who in turn, would release the film in theatres. The report suggests that the distributor has not paid Kamal Haasan the stipulated amount yet. This is being considered the reason as to why Kamal Haasan has not paid Vikram his salary for Kadaram Kondan.

Nevertheless, it seems like Kadaram Kondan has got off to a fine start at the box office with the film reportedly topping the chart at the Chennai box office on its opening weekend. It outperformed all other releases like Aadai and The Lion King. The film, which features Vikram in an all-new get-up, has turned out to be a good treat for thrill-seekers. In Kadaram Kondan, Vikram essays a character known as Mr. KK. Akshara Haasan, Abi Hassan, Lena, etc., are also a part of the cast.