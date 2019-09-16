Kamal Haasan’s Interesting Comments About His Look In Indian 2!

It is known to all that Kamal Haasan has joined the shoot of his upcoming film Indian 2, the highly-awaited big budget venture directed by Shankar. Earlier, team had released a few posters of the film in which Kamal Haasan was seen in the Indian Thatha look. Now, reports suggest that Kamal Haasan himself has come up with some interesting comments about his look from the film. If reports are to be believed, the actor-director mentioned he looks like his elder brother Charu Haasan in the Indian Thatha look.

"In Indian, I looked like my dad while sporting the Indian Thatha look. In Indian 2, I am looking like my eldest brother Charu Haasan in the Indian Thatha look. I can feel the similarity", he has been quoted as saying by popular film critic LM Kaushik in a recent tweet sent out by him.

In Indan 2, Kamal Haasan will be seen reprising the character named Senapathy, who is also known as Indian Thatha. Senapathay, who fights against corruption of all forms, has been one of the most striking characters in the acting career of Kamal Haasan so far. It even fetched him the National Award for the Best Actor. We definitely can expect yet another sensational performance from the magical actor as the memorable character.

While the team has already unveiled a few posters in connection with Indian 2, audiences are eagerly awaiting for more official stills, which would again throw light on the look sported by Kamal Haasan in the film. At the same time, there were reports doing the rounds that Kamal Haasan will be seen in different looks in this highly-awaited movie.

Indian 2 is being produced by LYCA Productions. The film has a huge star cast and Indian 2 also features actors like Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Aishwarya Rajesh, Priya Bhavani Shankar etc., in prominent roles.