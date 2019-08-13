Kamal Haasan Refused To Meet Chiyaan Vikram Post Kadaram Kondan

Kamal Haasan and Chiyaan Vikram teamed up for the first time with Kadaram Kondan, which had the Ulaga Nayagan's presence as a producer. The film performed decently at the box office, however, one of the latest reports by a popular YouTube channel claims that Kamal Haasan politely refused to meet Vikram, when the latter had tried for an appointment.

According to the report, Chiyaan Vikram hasn't met Kamal Haasan after the release of Kadaram Kondan and hence, the lead actor decided to visit him to discuss a few things. It is also being said that Vikram asked for an appointment to which Kamal Haasan replied with an interesting answer. According to the report, Kamal Haasan politely refused the appointment mentioning that if they meet now, they will have to speak about some issues. Reportedly, he has asked Vikram to complete the works of his upcoming film and in the meantime, he will also finish some other works. By that time, they might forget the present issue and will have to talk about something else.

According to trade reports, Kadaram Kondaan emerged as a successful venture at the box office. The film, directed by Rajesh M Selva, had released in theatres on July 16, 2019, and the stylish action-thriller met with some decent reviews. It also satisfied Chiyaan Vikram fans who were happy to see him back in top form in a well-crafted movie. In fact, Kadaram Kondan is also said to be the only major success of July 2019.

As far as Vikram and Kamal Haasan are concerned, they have some pretty interesting projects in the line-up. Kamal Haasan has Indian 2, the upcoming biggie, which would pave way for his second collaboration with popular director Shankar. On the other hand, the Kadaram Kondan hero will next team up with Imaikka Nodigal-fame Ajay Gnanamuthu in which he will reportedly be seen in as many as 25 different get-ups.

(Source: Valai Pechu)