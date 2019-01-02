 »   »   »  Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2: Shooting Of The Movie To Begin On This Date!

Tamil film audiences have been eager to know more about the updates of Indian 2, the highly awaited film of Shankar-Kamal Haasan combo. There has been a huge excitement surrounding the project ever since the official announcement regarding the film was made.

Now, here is an exciting news for all those who have been eager to know more about the project. According to the reports that have surfaced, the shoot of the film will commence in the month of January itself. Reportedly, the filming of Indian 2 will begin on January 18, 2018. Further details regarding the locations are being awaited.

At the same time, a lot of speculations have been doing the rounds regarding the star cast of the film. It has been confirmed that popular actress Kajal Aggarwal is a part of Indian 2. Nedumudi Venu, who had essayed an important role in the prequel, is a part of the sequel as well. Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds other young stars are also a part of the project. Let us wait for an official announcement regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Shankar's previous directorial venture 2.0 is still enjoying a good run in the theatres. The Rajinikanth starrer has set come new records at the box office and has emerged as the top grossing Tamil movie of all time.