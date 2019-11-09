Kamal Haasan's Interesting Revelation About The Business Done By Three Of His Movies!

A special screening of Kamal Haasan's much-appreciated film Hey Ram was held yesterday (November 8, 2019) in Chennai and post the screening, 'Ulaganayagan' had a chat with the audiences. During the interaction, the actor came up with an interesting revelation about the business done by three of his movies, namely Aboorva Sagotharagal, Sathi Leelavathi and Hey Ram.

According to reports, Kamal Haasan revealed that Aboorva Sagotharagal, which was produced by Raj Kamal Films International, the actor's home banner, turned out to be a profitable venture only after its release. Aboorva Sagotharagal, being a big-budget venture, meant that the stakes were higher. At the same time, he also added that Hey Ram and Sathi Leelavathi, which were also produced by the same banner, were profitable ventures even before release.

For the uninitiated, Aboorva Sagotharagal had hit theatres in 1989, and the Singeetham Sreeenivasa Rao directorial, which had its script penned by Kamal Haasan himself, is considered to be a cult classic.

Meanwhile, Sathi Leelavathi, directed by Balu Mahendra, had released in 1995. This movie was a blockbuster success and was later remade in various other languages. This film too had its script penned by Kamal Haasan.

As far as Hey Ram is considered, the 1999 movie turned out to be the debut directorial venture of Kamal Haasan in Tamil cinema. The big-budget venture, which was also penned by the actor, was simultaneously shot in Hindi. Interestingly, during the interaction, Kamal Haasan mentioned that Marudhanayagam being stalled spurred him to make Hey Ram.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan has already committed two projects, one as an actor and the other as director. He is presently shooting for Indian 2 and after that, he is expected to begin the works of his next directorial venture, titled 'Thalaivan Irukkindran'. AR Rahman is set to compose music for this film, which is rumoured to be a sequel to sorts to 'Thevar Magan', another cult movie of Kamal Haasan's.