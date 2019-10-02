Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivan Irukkindran To Be A Sequel To Thevar Magan?

The announcement regarding Kamal Haasan's Thalaivan Irukkindran came as a special surprise for the fans. In July, the Indian 2 actor came up with an update that he will be soon teaming up with AR Rahman for Thalaivan Irukkindran, which will be produced by LYCA productions. Now, the latest report by a YouTube channel conveys that Kamal Haasan's Thalaivan Irukkindran will be a sequel to Thevar Magan.

Earlier, reports had come in that Kamal Haasan is planning Thevar Magan 2 but no official announcement was made. Now, going by the latest report it seems like Thalaivan Irukkindran might have some connection with the sequel that was planned. However, no official announcement has been made regarding this yet.

On the other hand, the report also adds that actor Vadivelu might be seen playing an important role in Thalaivan Irukkindran and the movie will pave way for the collaboration of the actor with Kamal Haasan after a gap of more than two decades. Earlier, Vadivelu had essayed an important role in Thevar Magan as well, which was released in the early 90s.

Thevar Magan, directed by Bharathan had its script penned by Kamal Haasan himself. The 1992 movie also featured Nadigar Thilagam Shivaji Ganesan in the lead role. The movie was a humungous success at the box office and it also went on to fetch critical acclaim. Thevar Magan was also the recipient of four National Film Awards. The movie was adjudged as the Best Tamil movie of that particular year.

It would be interesting if Sakthivel, the character done by Kamal Haasan in Thevar Magan, makes a return through Thalaivan Irukkindren. Let us wait and see whether the buzz doing the rounds regarding the film turns out to be true or not. For the moment, Kamal Haasan is busy with the shoot of his next film Indian 2, directed by Shankar.

(Source: Valai Pechu)