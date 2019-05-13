Kamal Haasan Says First Terrorist Was Hindu: Vivegam Actor Hits Out At Ulaga Nayagan

Last year, Kamal Haasan suffered a big setback when Vishwaroopam 2 opened to a lukewarm response at the box office and failed to click with fans. The film, directed by the veteran actor himself, never really clicked with the mass audience which proved to be its downfall. With the Vishwaroopam 2 debacle behind him, Kamal is currently busy with his political commitments. Recently, during an election campaign, Kamal said that Nathuram Godse was India's first terrorist and added that he was a Hindu.

"I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it [terrorism, apparently] starts," he added.

As expected, his controversial comment ruffled a few feathers with several people disagreeing with him. Bollywood actor and Vivegam baddie Vivek Oberoi too took offence to the actor-director's comments and reminded him that, just like art, terrorism has no religion.

"Dear Kamal sir, you are a great artist. Just like art has no religion, terror has no religion either! You can say Ghodse was a terrorist, why would you specify 'Hindu'? Is it because you were in a Muslim dominated area looking for votes? Please sir, from a much smaller artist to a great one, let's not divide this country, we are one Jai Hind #AkhandBharat #UnDividedIndia," he tweeted.

This is a sensitive situation and it remains to be seen what happens next. On the film work, Kamal currently has Indian 2 in his kitty. He might also work on Thevar Magan 2.

Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Lyca Confirms Indian 2 With This Awesome Video