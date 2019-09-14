Kamal Haasan Starrer Indian 2's Budget Has Been Reduced?

Kamal Haasan and director Shankar are reuniting for the film Indian 2, a highly-anticipate movie, which marks the return of the character Senapathi from the blockbuster movie Indian. The shoot of the film, which is a big-budget venture, is currently progressing. Earlier, during the announcement days of the film, reports had come up that the film will be made with a budget of Rs 350 crore. Now, one of the reports by a popular YouTube channel reveals that the production house has decided to cut short the budget of this highly-awaited venture.

According to the reports, the team has now decided to reduce the budget of the film to around Rs 150 crore. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the technicians of the film are rather surprised to see this cost-cutting procedure of the team, which has reportedly reduced the total budget into its half. At the same time, the report also adds that the team had spent around Rs 12 crore for a set in Gokulam Studios, for the canning of a few important sequences in the film. However, the reason behind the reduction of the budget is not known.

Meanwhile, the report also talks about the current shooting status of Indian 2. According to the report, the team has erected a set of jail at Prasad Labs where a few sequences will be shot. Later, the team is expected to move to Rajamuhndry where their continuity sequences will be taken.

LYCA Productions is producing this big-budget venture and the movie marks the banner's second association with the director after the Rajinikanth starrer 2.0. Indian 2 has a stellar star cast and along with Kamal Haasan, the film features Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Aishwarya Rajesh etc., in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music director of this film.

(Source: Valai Pechu)