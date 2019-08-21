English
    Kamal Haasan To Be Part Of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy?

    Kamal Haasan, last seen in the box office dud Vishwaroopam 2, is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 3 that has redefined the tenets of the small screen. Now, here is some big news for Ulaga Nayagan fans. According to reports, Kamal is all set to do a voiceover for the Tamil version of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The veteran actor has agreed in principle and will soon be dubbing for the movie.

    The introductory sequences and the climax episode of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be narrated through voice-overs, which makes Kamal an inseparable part of the Tamil version. The Hey Ram has a good voice and is nearly flawless with his dialogue delivery, which makes him the best choice for the part.

    In case you did not know, Sye Narasimha Reddy is a period drama that revolves around the exploits of a freedom fighter. Nayanthara and Tamannaah are paired opposite Chiranjeevi in this magnum opus. Actors Sudeep, Niharika and Vijay Sethupathi too are a part of the cast. The film is slated to release on October 2, 2019 five languages (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada).

    Coming back to Kamal, he will soon be beginning work on Indian 2, directed by ace filmmaker Shankar. The film, featuring Rakul Preet and Mersal beauty Kajal Aggarwal as the leading ladies, is a sequel to the 1996 hit Indian/Hindustani that is considered to be one of the best films of Kamal's career.

