Kamal Haasan To Quit Bigg Boss Tamil? Simbu To Host The Next Season Of The Show?

Kamal Haasan's presence in Bigg Boss Tamil has really helped the show reach new heights. He has been a fabulous host, who has kept the audiences engaged throughout. However, certain rumours have come up in online circuits that Kamal Haasan might quit the highly popular show. Grapevine suggests that Kamal Haasan won't be a part of the show from the next season onwards and popular actor Simbu might be stepping into his shoes.

According to rumours, Simbu will hold the mantle from Bigg Boss Tamil 4 onwards. Well, Simbu is an actor who enjoys a huge fan base among the masses and it would be interesting to watch the young actor in the shoes of this highly popular show. Nevertheless, Bigg Boss Tamil audiences are indeed shocked to hear these rumours that have been doing the rounds. At present, Kamal Haasan is hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 3 and the show is set to complete its tenth week soon. The way he handled many of the issues of this season had won praises from all over.

Meanwhile, rumour has in it that the official announcement regarding Kamal Haasan quitting the show will be made this season itself. It is being believed that he might reveal the information towards the completion of the third season.

Earlier, there were rumours that Kamal Haasan might not host Bigg Boss Tamil 3 and names of various celebrities were doing the rounds as the probable host of the latest edition of the show. However, team Bigg Boss came up with a special surprise in the form of the first promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, through which it was announced that Kamal Haasan will continue as the host. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is also shooting for the highly awaited movie Indian 2, which is being directed by Shankar.