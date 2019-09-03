Kamal Haasan Tweets In Favour On Rally For Rivers, Gets Trolled

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, last seen in the box office dud Vishwaroopam 2, just took to Twitter and supported the Isha Foundation 's Rally For Rivers initiative. While wishing noted mystic Sadhguru on his birthday (September 3, 2019), the Hey Ram hero added that the project should be supported by everyone as it deals with a 'common cause' that cuts across ideological and political divides.

"The rally for rivers initiative by Isha foundation should be supported overlooking Ideological,religious and political differences. The rationale is, it is a common cause, an endeavor to start saving our world. Happy birthday @SadhguruJ and all the luck for the rally,"(sic) tweeted Kamal Haasan.

As it so happens, Kamal's tweet took social media by storm with several 'followers' trolling him like never before.

சரவணன் @vrsaran I differ from your opinion. As a person living in Coimbatore for many years, all I can tell is any initiative floated by this organisation is not honest, as it seems. You should check their track record, before endorsing anyone. Nambi Chinnaiyan @nambixyz You are repeatedly proving that you have shallow understanding of any issues. Don't be a fool. Before you make these kind of stupid statements, visit along Cauvery and it's rivulets. This scheme was implemented 20 / 30 years ago. This guy wants to sabotage all the grown up trees Manohar v @manoharv1 Did not expect this from you sir. Mr. Jaggie Vasudev is not someone who seems to be. There are cases against his Isha foundation on land encroachment, just the cause he ‘seems' to be fighting for. ‎‎مدھو @collegeblues No. It's unscientific and actually harmful to link rivers, which is what Isha foundation wants

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan is currently working on the eagerly awaited Indian 2, helmed by ace filmmaker S Shankar. The movie, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani, is slated to release in 2021.

(Social media posts)