    Kanchana 3 Box Office Collection (Day 1): Ragahava Lawrence Becomes The Fifth Actor To Achieve This?

    Kanchana 3, the Ragahava Lawrence movie is one among the top releases of this week. The fourth instalment of the Muni Series released in the theatres yesterday (April 19, 2019) and Kanchana 3 has reportedly hit the right chords at the box office.

    Reportedly, Kanchana 3 has opened to decent reports in the theatres in Tamil Nadu with the family audiences giving a thumbs up to the movie. Going by the reports on social media and the crowd that the film had on the first day, the film is expected to have grossed above Rs 10 crore on its first day at the Tamil Nadu box office.

    If that is the case, Kanchana 3 has indeed got one of the biggest openings of all time. Only Rajinikanth, Ajith, Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan movies have registered above Rs 10 crore collections on the opening day at the Tamil Nadu box office. If reports are to be believed, Raghava Lawrence has now become the fifth actor to have a movie in the 10-crore club on its first day itself at the Tamil Nadu box office. Let us wait for an official update regarding the day 1 collections of the movie to know more about this.

    Kanchana 3 has been directed by Raghava Lawrence and along with Raghava Lawrence, the film also features Vedhika, Oviya, Nikki Tamboli, Kovai Sarala, Sriman and other actors in important roles.

