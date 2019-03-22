Kanchana 3 First Single Is Out: Nanbanukku Koila Kattu Is A Catchy Number!

English
    Kanchana 3 is one among the much-awaited movies of this summer season. The films of the Kanchana series do enjoy a huge popularity and Kanchana 3 too is expected to turn out a huge hit much like its predecessors.

    Kanchana 3 First single Is Out

    A day ago, team Kanchana 3 had come up with an exciting announcement regarding the release of the first single of Kanchana 3. As promised, the team has released the first song from Kanchana 3. It hit the online circuits at 6 PM.

    The song Nanbanukku Koila Kattu has been set to tune by Doopado. The song is indeed a catchy number and it has been composed and sung by Saravedi Saran.

    Earlier, the makers of the film had released the first look poster of the movie on Pongal day. It went on to earn a huge response. Much like the poster, the first single too is expected to turn out to be a huge hit.

    Kanchana 3 is being directed by Raghava Lawrence and the movie is being produced under the banner Sun Pictures. The movie featuring Raghava Lawrence himself in the lead role has a huge star cast. Popular actresses Vedhika and Oviya will be seen essaying the roles of the leading ladies in the movie. According to the reports, Kanchana 3 will be releasing in April.

