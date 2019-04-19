Kanchana 3 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers; Leaves Everyone Shocked!

Hit By Piracy

It is becoming hard for Tamil movies to escape from the hands of piracy. Like many of the recent Tamil movies of this year, Kanchana 3, the major release of this week too has been hit by piracy.

Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamilrockers

Shockingly, Kanchana 3 full movie has been leaked online for download through the webiste Tamilrockers. What has left everyone shocked is the fact that this has happened on day one of its release.

Continues To Remain As A Problem

Piracy continues to remain as a very serious problem for the Tamil film industry. Even this year, the big films like Viswasam, Petta etc., were affected and now, Kanchana 3 too has joined the list.

Reports About Kanchana

Kanchana 3 has been receiving favourable reviews from the target audiences. The moviegoers who are seeking a mix of horror, comedy and action are seemingly happy about the film.

Will It Affect The Collections?

Kanchana 3 has the potential to be top performer at the box office and it has the fuel for a long run. Films like Kanchana 3 deserves to be watched from the theatres. Let us hope that Kanchana 3 would easily overcome the hurdles of piracy and rake in huge money at the box office in the days to come.