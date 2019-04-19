English
    Kanchana 3 Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Movie!

    By Staff
    Kanchana 3, the new film of the Muni franchisee, has come out in the theatres today (April 19, 2019). Probably, Kanchana 3 has to be the most hyped as well as the star-studded one among all the films that have come out in the series and this Raghava Lawrence movie has looks heavily promising one.

    The trailer of Kanchana 3 assured that the film won't be just about the horror elements but we could also witness the mass avatar of Raghava Lawrence in the film. The director himself essays the lead role in the film and Vedhika, Oviya and Nikki Tamboli essays the roles of the leading ladies. Along with them Kanchana 3 also has the presence of actors like Kovai Sarala, Satyaraj, Soori, Kishore, Nedumudu Venu etc., in important roles.

    All the films that have come out from this particular franchisee have tasted success at the box office. Each film has had some or the major takeaways, which made them hugely talked about movies. Has Kanchana 3 lived up to the reputation of its prequel? The social media is sure to discuss about Kanchana 3 in the hours to come. Take a look at what the audiences have to say about Kanchana 3.

    The Amazing Raghava Lawrence

    The first half of Kanchana 3 has been getting a thumbs up and here is a tweet praising the initial half as well as the amazing performance of Raghava Lawrence as the lead character.

    Good Opinion

    Going by this tweet, the second half is even massy than the first half of the film. It has also been revealed that its a paisa vasool movie which will be lapped up by family audiences.

    Above The Expectations

    Questions were rife whether the film match up to its prequels. The above tweet has an answer to this question and has been mentioned that the film is much above the expectations.

    More Massy

    Kanchana 3 promised whole lot of mass elements and in the above tweet regarding the film, it has been mentioned that the film has more mass elements than the prequels.

    Family Entertainer

    It seems like much like its predecessors, Kanchana 3 also will cater well to the family audieneces. Here is a tweet praising the film and it has mentioned that the film offers perfect family entertainment.

    An Amazing Entertainer

    Here is one more tweet in connection with Kanchana 3. Going by the tweet, it could be understood that the film is an amazong entertainer.

    A Winner

    The screenplay of the film is getting good reviews and here it has been revealed that a winner is on cards.

    READ: Kanchana 3 Movie Review: An Enjoyable Treat For The Kanchana Franchise Lovers!

