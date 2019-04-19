Kanchana 3 Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Movie!

Kanchana 3, the new film of the Muni franchisee, has come out in the theatres today (April 19, 2019). Probably, Kanchana 3 has to be the most hyped as well as the star-studded one among all the films that have come out in the series and this Raghava Lawrence movie has looks heavily promising one.

The trailer of Kanchana 3 assured that the film won't be just about the horror elements but we could also witness the mass avatar of Raghava Lawrence in the film. The director himself essays the lead role in the film and Vedhika, Oviya and Nikki Tamboli essays the roles of the leading ladies. Along with them Kanchana 3 also has the presence of actors like Kovai Sarala, Satyaraj, Soori, Kishore, Nedumudu Venu etc., in important roles.

All the films that have come out from this particular franchisee have tasted success at the box office. Each film has had some or the major takeaways, which made them hugely talked about movies. Has Kanchana 3 lived up to the reputation of its prequel? The social media is sure to discuss about Kanchana 3 in the hours to come. Stay tuned to this place to know what the audiences have to say about Kanchana 3.