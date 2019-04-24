Kanchana 4: Sun Pictures To Produce The Raghava Lawrence Movie In 3 D On This Shocking Budget

Actor-director Raghava Lawrence has slowly but surely carved a niche for himself in the Tamil film industry and proved that he is here to stay. Now, here is some big news for his fans. In an exciting development, he is all set to star in and direct Kanchana 4 and add another prestigious project to his kitty. According to Valai Pechu, the film will be produced by Sun Pictures on a budget of Rs 100 crore which is bound to create a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs.

The reports also state that, unlike the previous films of the series, Kanchana 4 will be shot in 3D which might add a new dimension to the viewing experience. Raghava Lawrence seems to have hit the jackpot this time around.

Interestingly, Kanchana 3 is doing extremely well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews and has already emerged as a clean hit. The film, featuring plenty of massy dialogues and action scenes, has clicked with fans especially in the B and C centres. Kanchana 3 features Oviya and Vedhika as the female leads. Actors Kabir Duhan Singh and Soori to are a part of the cast.

