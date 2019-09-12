Kangana Ranaut In Four Different Looks In Jayalalithaa Biopic; James Collins Joins Project!

Popular Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been roped in to play the lead role in the Jayalalithaa biopic, which will be directed by popular Tamil filmmaker AL Vijay. Now, according to the latest reports that have come up, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in four different looks in this film, which has been titled 'Thalaivi'. She will be seen essaying the various phases of the Tamil Nadu ex-Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's life. Reportedly, popular make-up artist Jason Collins is on board for this much-awaited movie.

It is Vishnu Induri, the producer of this upcoming film, who divulged the details regarding this to the audiences. "#ThalaiviUpdate: Kangana has four looks spanning different ages in the film and we have roped in Hollywood Make up artist Jason Collins for Kangana's makeover," he wrote on Twitter.

For the uninitiated, Jason Collins is a renowned make-up artist from Hollywood and is known for his work in movies like Captain Marvel, Hunger Games, Blade Runner, etc. The association of such prominent names and that too in the prosthetics make-up department, would definitely be a booster for the biopic.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the pre-production works of the film are moving in full swing in Mysuru. At the same time, reports add that the shoot of the film will commence post Deepavali.

Thalaiva is simultaneously being made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. KV Vijayendra Prasad, who had penned the script for Baahubali, is reportedly penning the story for this film. At the same time, popular writer Rajat Arora is also co-writing this venture. Meanwhile, the makers of the film are yet to make an announcement regarding the rest of the star cast of this film. According to reports, the film is being made at a budget of over Rs 55 crore.