Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Difficulty In Learning Tamil!

Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the late J Jayalalitha in the upcoming biopic, which has been titled as 'Thalaivi'. The actress has already begun the works of this film, which is being directed by popular film-maker AL Vijay. Reportedly, the film will be a bilingual and will be shot in Tamil and Hindi. It has been revealed that the actress is learning Tamil language for the film but it seems that she is finding it difficult to learn the same.

"I am finding it difficult to learn Tamil. This film will be released in Hindi and Tamil, so we will do something about it. Obviously, I have to mug up those dialogues because Tamil is not an easy language. Earlier, I was trying to learn the complete Tamil language because I have learned English as well, but now I am learning Tamil as per the demand of film's script," the actress reportedly said while speaking to the media during the launch of Beauty Studio Salon in Mumbai.

It was on November 10, 2019 that the actress joined the shoot of this much-awaited movie. A picture was sent out on social media, in which the actress was seen with Thalaivi team.

Earlier, reports had also come out that Kangana Ranaut is learning Bharathanatyam for her role in the movie. There are huge expectations from her as well as this movie, which is one among the most-awaited upcoming Tamil movies.

Popular actor Aravind Swamy will be seen playing an important role in this upcoming movie. Further details regarding rest of the star cast are being awaited. GV Prakash has been roped in as the music director of the film.