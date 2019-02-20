Actress Kani Kusruthi Reveals That Directors Demanded Sexual Favours For Roles In Films!

The casting couch revelations have often left movie lovers in a shock and some of the actresses have spoken up opnely about the way in which thay are being treated in the industry. Now, one more actress has opened up about the ill experiences that she had to face.

Kani Kusruthi is a Malayalam actress, who later made an entry to Tamil films as well. According to the reports, the actress has opened up that she had to avoid a lot of projects in the Malayalam film industry just because many of the filmmakers asked for sexual favours in return for the roles that she was offered.

Reportedly, it has also been revealed that some of them even went to the extent of asking her mother to convince her. The Maa actress also opened up that she had quit films in Malayalam after such incidents and went back to theatre but couldn't earn a living. Reportedly, she has also mentioned that she feels safe now since WCC has come in after the #MeToo movement.

Kani Kusruthi's popularity surged in Kollywood with her performance as a powerful mother in the short movie Maa. She has essayed crucial roles in Tamil movies like Pisasu, Burma, etc.

(Courtesy: Indiaglitz)