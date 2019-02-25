Kanne Kalaimaane Full Movie Leaked Online To Download; The Tamil Movie Hit By Piracy!
Kanne Kalaimaane, the Udhayanidhi Stalin movie along with RJ Balaji's LKG, released in the theatres to make the last week of February a prosperous one for the Tamil movie industry and the ardent film lovers. It seems like the Seenu Ramasamy directorial, featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamannaah in the lead roles. has gone down well with the target audiences and the film is the latest addition to the list of well-crafted Tamil movies of the recent times. While Tamil cinema is proud of its achievements, some of the recent development have left the audiences as well as the film-makers a bit disappointed.
Piracy Hits Kannai Kalaimaane
Kanne Kalaimaane has been a film with good amount of expectations. Now, the latest news is that, this good movie has also been hit by piracy and joined the list of movies affected by the same.
Full Movie Leaked Online
This has left the audiences shocked as well as disappointed. Reportedly, Kanne Kalaimaane full movie has been leaked online to download by Tamilrockers and this has happened on the opening weekend of the movie's release itself.
Not Just Kanne Kalaimaane
Kannai Kalaimaane was one among the three Tamil movie that released in the past week. LKG, the Tamil movie which also released on the same day, has also been hit by piracy. Both the big Tamil movies have fallen prey to piracy, which is not a pleasing development.
Will This Affect The Collections?
Kanne Kalaimaane has a solid content and reports suggest that Seenu ramasamy has delivered another quality movies. Films like these deserves to be watched from the theatres and let us hope that Kanne Kalaimaane would overcome the hurdles of piracy and emerge victorious at the box office.