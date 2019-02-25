Kanne Kalaimaane Full Movie Leaked Online To Download; The Tamil Movie Hit By Piracy!

Piracy Hits Kannai Kalaimaane

Kanne Kalaimaane has been a film with good amount of expectations. Now, the latest news is that, this good movie has also been hit by piracy and joined the list of movies affected by the same.

Full Movie Leaked Online

This has left the audiences shocked as well as disappointed. Reportedly, Kanne Kalaimaane full movie has been leaked online to download by Tamilrockers and this has happened on the opening weekend of the movie's release itself.

Not Just Kanne Kalaimaane

Kannai Kalaimaane was one among the three Tamil movie that released in the past week. LKG, the Tamil movie which also released on the same day, has also been hit by piracy. Both the big Tamil movies have fallen prey to piracy, which is not a pleasing development.

Will This Affect The Collections?

Kanne Kalaimaane has a solid content and reports suggest that Seenu ramasamy has delivered another quality movies. Films like these deserves to be watched from the theatres and let us hope that Kanne Kalaimaane would overcome the hurdles of piracy and emerge victorious at the box office.