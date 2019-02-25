English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kanne Kalaimaane Full Movie Leaked Online To Download; The Tamil Movie Hit By Piracy!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Kanne Kalaimaane, the Udhayanidhi Stalin movie along with RJ Balaji's LKG, released in the theatres to make the last week of February a prosperous one for the Tamil movie industry and the ardent film lovers. It seems like the Seenu Ramasamy directorial, featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tamannaah in the lead roles. has gone down well with the target audiences and the film is the latest addition to the list of well-crafted Tamil movies of the recent times. While Tamil cinema is proud of its achievements, some of the recent development have left the audiences as well as the film-makers a bit disappointed.

    Piracy Hits Kannai Kalaimaane

    Kanne Kalaimaane has been a film with good amount of expectations. Now, the latest news is that, this good movie has also been hit by piracy and joined the list of movies affected by the same.

    Full Movie Leaked Online

    This has left the audiences shocked as well as disappointed. Reportedly, Kanne Kalaimaane full movie has been leaked online to download by Tamilrockers and this has happened on the opening weekend of the movie's release itself.

    Not Just Kanne Kalaimaane

    Kannai Kalaimaane was one among the three Tamil movie that released in the past week. LKG, the Tamil movie which also released on the same day, has also been hit by piracy. Both the big Tamil movies have fallen prey to piracy, which is not a pleasing development.

    Will This Affect The Collections?

    Kanne Kalaimaane has a solid content and reports suggest that Seenu ramasamy has delivered another quality movies. Films like these deserves to be watched from the theatres and let us hope that Kanne Kalaimaane would overcome the hurdles of piracy and emerge victorious at the box office.

    Read more about: kanne kalaimaane
    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 11:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue