Karthi Confirms Kaithi 2 As He Thanks Fans With Emotional Note

Karthi, one of the most popular names in Tamil cinema, is in the limelight because of his latest release Kaithi that arrived in theatres on Diwali day (October 25) and opened to a good response. The film also impressed critics and this helped it hold its own against Vijay's Bigil. Now, here is some more big news for Karthi fans. The Paiyaa hero just took to Twitter to thank his well-wishers while confirming that 'Kaithi 2' in on the cards.

"I don't know if I can thank you all enough for the amount of love and appreciation you have given for #Khaithi #Khaidi. We set out to present an exciting story and our team put our heart into it. But we never expected such an overwhelming response. I take a big bow with a heartful of gratitude! Thank you and love you all! My sincere thanks to friends from the Press and Media fraternity for their Words of Appreciation and Best Wishes. To my brothers and sisters who have given me so much love and stayed with me in all the ups and downs, I'll keep working hard to make you feel proud! Dilli will be back for you! #Kaithi #Khaidi,"(sic), he wrote in a series of tweets.

In case you did not know, Khaithi is a hard-hitting drama that revolves around the exploits of a prisoner and features several raw action scenes. The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, does not have a romantic track or a leading lady and this is one of its highlights.

With Kaithi in theatres, Karthi is set to turn his attention to his film with Jyothika, directed by Mollywood filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. He also has Sultan, featuring Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna as his leading lady, in his kitty. All in all, Karthi fans have plenty to look forward to!

So, how did you find Kaithi? Comments, please!

Kaithi Twitter Review: Here's What Audiences Feel About The Karthi Starrer!