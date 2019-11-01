Karthi Wins Diwali Battle? Kaithi Gets More Shows In Tamil Nadu

Kaithi, featuring Karthi in the lead, hit screens on October 25, 2019 and opened to a good response at the box office, impressing the target audience. The film also held its own against Vijay's Bigil and this created a fair deal of buzz amongst cine goers. Now, here is big some big news for Karthi fans. According to industry tracker Ramesh Bala, most cineplexes/multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have allocated their best screens to Kaithi and this indicates that the film has won the big Diwali battle.

Ramesh Bala also states that Kaithi will get additional shows, which might help it stay strong even in the second week. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed movie was the underdog and many felt that it would not be able to survive the Bigil storm. However, the film mesmerised fans with its strong content, silencing detractors in style.

Interestingly, Kaithi's exceptional performance has given Ajith Kumar fans a reason to celebrate as they view it as Bigil's defeat. The 'Thala Army' is apparently trolling Thalapathy supporters big time.

Coming back to Kaithi, it is a hard-hitting drama that revolves around the exploits of a prisoner. The film features several intense action scenes, which have been appreciated by all and sundry. Recently, while talking about the film, Karthi had told a leading website that he enjoyed shooting for the film as it had a disciplined crew.

"The story had a gripping screenplay, which compensated for everything. Each one of us in the team worked so hard, and this is a combined effort. I miss being on the Kaithi sets. Also, when we were shooting, there used to be pin-drop silence. I wish every crew had the same discipline," Karthi said.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj has already confirmed that 'Kaithi 2' is on the cards, which has given movie buffs a reason to rejoice. The grapevine suggests that it will be even more compelling than Kaithi.

