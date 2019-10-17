Karthi Is Unable To Attend Telugu Promotions Of Kaithi Due To Sulthan's Shoot?

Karthi starrer Kaithi is one among the major releases of this upcoming Deepavali season. As everyone knows, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, is making a simultaneous release in Telugu as well. Karthi enjoys a strong market in Telugu and Kaithi is expected to garner good collections from AP/TS regions. However, one of the recent reports by a YouTube channel reveals that Karthi is unable to take part in the promotions of Kaithi's Telugu version and the reason is Sulthan's shoot.

According to the report, Sulthan, which is one among the upcoming movies of Karthi, is a big-budget venture. Reportedly, the film is being made on a huge canvas and is the biggest film in the career of Karthi, so far. The budget of the film is said to be around Rs 55 crore. According to the report, the film employs around 650 crew members daily and the team is spending around Rs 15 lakh, each day, for the shoot. Karthi is reportedly working extensively on this movie right now and the shoot of the film is progressing in Pollachi.

The report also adds that the film is being shot continuously and hence, Karthi is unable to devote time for Kaithi's Telugu promotions. Going by the report, Sulthan is a film worth waiting for and is of multi-genre with excellent commercial prospects. The movie is being directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and also marks the Tamil debut of actress Rashmika Mandanna. Sulthan is expected to be Karthi's big release after his film with director Jeethu Joseph that also stars Jyothika.

On the other hand, team Kaithi is yet to officially confirm the exact date of release of the Karthi starrer. Along with Kaithi, Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil will also hit theatres this Deepavali. An exciting box office clash is on cards.