Karthi Opens Up About The Selfie With Sivakumar Controversy

Some time ago, veteran actor Sivakumar grabbed plenty of attention for all the wrong reasons when he broke a fan's phone for allegedly clicking a selfie without his permission. While some fans criticised his actions, others defended it by saying that he was trying to protect his privacy. A few days after the first incident, he did the same thing once again and this resulted in a bigger controversy. During an event, Sivakumar's son and popular actor Karthi addressed the controversy and sent out a message to his detractors.

The Siruthai actor said that people should ask for permission before clicking selfies as that is the right and respectful thing to do. He added that one can experience a migraine-like situation if a flash comes right on the face unexpectedly.

These are some strong words and they might create a buzz amongst fans. On the work front, Karthi was last seen in the Valentine's Day release Dev, which featured Rakul Preet as the female lead. Directed by newcomer Rajath, the film failed to impress critics and emerged as a failure.

At present, he is gearing up to begin work on a film with Lokesh Kanakaraj, which might be titled Khaidhi.

So, do you agree with Karthi's comments about the Sivakumar situation?