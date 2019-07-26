English
    Karthi Refuses To Entertain Pa Ranjith's Request? Is This The Shocking Reason?

    By Lekhaka
    re you a fan of popular actor Karthi? If yes, then we have some surprising news in store for you. According to a leading YouTube channel, maverick filmmaker Pa Ranjith recently requested the Kadaikutty Singam star to lend him Rs 30 lakhs for a pending movie shoot. However, unfortunately for the Kaala director, Karthi refused to entertain his request much to the shock of all concerned. The report further states that Karthi also made it clear that he has no plans of working with Pa Ranjith as he has no dates for the next three years.

    Pa Ranjith, a popular name in his own right, rose to fame with the 2014 release Madaras that received favourable reviews from most critics. Thereafter, he directed the Rajinikanth starrers Kabali and Kaala, which worked wonders for his career. Recently, he found himself in a controversy when he said that land owned by oppressed communities was forcibly taken away from them during the reign of Raja Raja Cholan.

    "Many say that the period of Rajaraja Cholan was a golden age, I will say that the Rajaraja Cholan regime is the darkest rule of existence," Pa Ranjith had said.

    Karthi

    The buzz is that the controversy might be one of the reasons Karthi refused to help Pa Rajinth.

    Meanwhile, Karthi is currently awaiting the release of Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film features him in a raw and intense avatar that has grabbed plenty of attention. On the other hand, Pa Ranjith is yet to announce his next major Tamil movie.

    Source: Valai Pechu

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 18:03 [IST]
