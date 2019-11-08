Karthi Scores A Big Win Over Vijay As Kaithi Reaps More Profit!

This Diwali season witnessed a big box office clash with Vijay's Bigil and Karthi's Kaithi hitting theatres on the same day (October 25, 2019). Interestingly, both these films had Telugu versions as well, which also made a simultaneous release. It should be noted that Bigil and Kaithi were the films that ruled the theatres in AP/TS regions during the festival season with these films drawing crowds to the theatres in large numbers. Now, if a report by a popular YouTube channel is anything to go by, Karthi has scored a big win over Vijay in AP/TS regions with Kaithi reaping more percentage of profit than Bigil.

Both Bigil and Kaithi has emerged as profitable ventures at the AP/TS box office. However, the report suggests that while Bigil's profit percentage is around 20 per cent, Karthi's Kaithi has scored a 100 per cent profit in AP/TS regions. The biggies have collected equally well but the stakes surrounding Bigil was higher, which might have reduced the profit percentage.

With Kaithi, Karthi has scored yet another major hit in Telugu regions where he enjoys a loyal fan base. It is also a welcome hit for him in AP/TS after the failure of Dev, which failed to make a mark. More importantly, Kaithi is a film devoid of any usual masala elements and the fact that it is drawing crowds in large numbers is something that should be appreciated.

Moreover, rumours are doing the rounds that Kaithi has already emerged as one among the best performing Telugu dubbed Tamil movies of all-time. Considering the profit percentage, the movie has joined the likes of Pichaikkaran, Kanchana 3, etc., which garnered huge profits in Telugu regions.

Meanwhile, Kaithi is doing good business across all of its release centres. The film, which has completed two weeks of run in Tamil Nadu is expected to have collected around Rs 43 crore from 14 days from Tamil Nadu alone.