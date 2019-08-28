Karthi To Get Huge Support From Vijay, Ajith Kumar And Suriya Fans?

The Lokesh Kanagaraj Factor

Kaithi is the second directorial venture of Lokesh Kanagaraj, who will be the director of Thalapathy 64, which is Vijay's next film after Bigil. It is being said that Vijay fans will support Kaithi as well despite it clashing with Bigil. They would want to see Thalapathy 64 director's recent flick and see for themselves how it has turned out to be.

Ajith Kumar Fans

Well, fans of Ajith Kumar and Vijay have often been embroiled in social media wars. Now, with Kaithi all set for a face-off with Vijay's Bigil, there is a belief that Ajith Kumar fans might pick Kaithi over Bigil because of the fan wars.

Suriya Fans

Karthi, the younger brother of Suriya, has always enjoyed the support of the fans of the Nadippin Nayagan. The case of Kaithi will also be not different and Suriya fans would really love to watch this film in theatres and extend their support to the film.

Kaithi Expectations

Kaithi's teaser had released a couple of months ago and it looked like a promising affair. It looks like a well-paced thriller with fine acting moments from Kaithi. There are good expectations for the film and is sure to offer a tight competition to Bigil, which is one among the big releases of the year. Let us wait and see what's in store.