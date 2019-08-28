English
    Karthi To Get Huge Support From Vijay, Ajith Kumar And Suriya Fans?

    Karthi fans are awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kaithi and much to the happiness of fans, the makers of the film have come up with an important update regarding the release date of the movie. Reportedly, Karthi's Kaithi will release during the Deepavali season and will clash with Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil, which is also a Deepavali special release. Interestingly, Kaithi and Karthi are expected to get some huge benefits during the season. There is a widespread belief that Karthi will get the support of Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Suriya fans for various reasons. Read to know further details regarding this.

    The Lokesh Kanagaraj Factor

    The Lokesh Kanagaraj Factor

    Kaithi is the second directorial venture of Lokesh Kanagaraj, who will be the director of Thalapathy 64, which is Vijay's next film after Bigil. It is being said that Vijay fans will support Kaithi as well despite it clashing with Bigil. They would want to see Thalapathy 64 director's recent flick and see for themselves how it has turned out to be.

    Ajith Kumar Fans

    Ajith Kumar Fans

    Well, fans of Ajith Kumar and Vijay have often been embroiled in social media wars. Now, with Kaithi all set for a face-off with Vijay's Bigil, there is a belief that Ajith Kumar fans might pick Kaithi over Bigil because of the fan wars.

    Suriya Fans

    Suriya Fans

    Karthi, the younger brother of Suriya, has always enjoyed the support of the fans of the Nadippin Nayagan. The case of Kaithi will also be not different and Suriya fans would really love to watch this film in theatres and extend their support to the film.

    Kaithi Expectations

    Kaithi Expectations

    Kaithi's teaser had released a couple of months ago and it looked like a promising affair. It looks like a well-paced thriller with fine acting moments from Kaithi. There are good expectations for the film and is sure to offer a tight competition to Bigil, which is one among the big releases of the year. Let us wait and see what's in store.

    Read more about: karthi kaithi ajith kumar vijay
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 13:28 [IST]
