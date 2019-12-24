    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karthi To Star In PS Mithran’s Next? Deets Inside!

      By
      |

      Karthi, who is enjoying the success of his Diwali blockbuster Kaithi, has been roped in to play an important role in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

      Karthi, who made his Kollywood debut through Paruthiveeran has never failed to impress the audience with his versatile roles in each movie. Karthi was seen delivering impressive performances in Paiya, Thozha, Naan Mahan Alla, Siruthai, Aayirathil Oruvan and Kaatru Veliyidai.

      The latest buzz is that Karthi has signed up his next with Hero director PS Mithran. PS Mithran has been receiving loads of wishes and appreciations for his latest movie Hero. Starring Sivakarthikeyan, Hero is a Tamil super-hero movie featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead.

      karthi

      While the K-town is waiting for PS Mithran's next project, rumours go around that the director has met Karthi and narrated a script which the latter liked very much. According to a reliable source, Karthi was very much impressed with Mithran's Hero and therefore he agreed to star in the director's next. An official confirmation on this regard is pending.

      PS Mithran made his Kollywood debut with Irumbu Thirai. Irumbuthirai starred Vishal, Samantha and Arjun in lead roles. The film had the realistic touch to it as it dealt with data theft. Mithran is known for directing movies with fresh ideas and interesting edge-of-the-seat screenplay.

      Mithran's first two movies had Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the music. His third, reportedly with Karthi is also believed to have Yuvan scoring the background music. Let's wait for the official confirmation!

      Also Read:

      Hero Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Perfect Start For The Sivakarthikeyan Starrer!

      Hero VS Thambi Box Office Collections (First Weekend): Both The Movies Perform Good!

      Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Starts Rolling; Karthi And Jayam Ravi Join Shoot!

      Thambi Movie Review: Karthi-Jyothika Movie Is Carefully Knit With Convincing Twists!

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 24, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue