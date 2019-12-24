Karthi To Star In PS Mithran’s Next? Deets Inside!

Karthi, who is enjoying the success of his Diwali blockbuster Kaithi, has been roped in to play an important role in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

Karthi, who made his Kollywood debut through Paruthiveeran has never failed to impress the audience with his versatile roles in each movie. Karthi was seen delivering impressive performances in Paiya, Thozha, Naan Mahan Alla, Siruthai, Aayirathil Oruvan and Kaatru Veliyidai.

The latest buzz is that Karthi has signed up his next with Hero director PS Mithran. PS Mithran has been receiving loads of wishes and appreciations for his latest movie Hero. Starring Sivakarthikeyan, Hero is a Tamil super-hero movie featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead.

While the K-town is waiting for PS Mithran's next project, rumours go around that the director has met Karthi and narrated a script which the latter liked very much. According to a reliable source, Karthi was very much impressed with Mithran's Hero and therefore he agreed to star in the director's next. An official confirmation on this regard is pending.

PS Mithran made his Kollywood debut with Irumbu Thirai. Irumbuthirai starred Vishal, Samantha and Arjun in lead roles. The film had the realistic touch to it as it dealt with data theft. Mithran is known for directing movies with fresh ideas and interesting edge-of-the-seat screenplay.

Mithran's first two movies had Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the music. His third, reportedly with Karthi is also believed to have Yuvan scoring the background music. Let's wait for the official confirmation!

