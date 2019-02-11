English
    Karthi, Udhayanidhi Stalin And Others Attend The Wedding Of Manobala' s Son; View Photos

    Manobala is quite a popular name in the Tamil film industry and enjoys a strong fan following. The veteran comedian has won the love of because of his lively nature and energetic screen presence. He has also worked with several popular names and proved his mettle. Now, here is some good news for Manobala's fans. The actor's son tied the knot yesterday (February 10, 2019) in a grand ceremony and began a new chapter in life. Several big names from the film fraternity and political world were spotted at the wedding.

    Shankar Attends The Wedding

    2.0 director Shankar was spotted at the function as he blessed the newly-weds. He looked smart and seemed to be in a good mood. He is currently gearing up to begin work on his magnum opus Indian 2.

    Karthi Congratulates The Couple

    Actor Karthi attended the wedding and congratulated the couple on their big day. He posed for a few photos and mingled with the guests. This is a busy time for the actor as he is gearing up for the release of Dev which will hit the screens on Valentine's Day (February 14, 2019).

    Dashing!

    Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin looked stunning as he greeted the couple of the moment. He was all smiles and posed for the shutterbugs. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Kanne Kalaimaane which co-stars Tamannaah.

    OPS Blesses The Couple

    Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister OPS too attended the event. Needless to say, his presence added a new dimension to the star-studded function.

    MK Stalin Attends The Wedding

    MK Stalin too attended the wedding and interacted with the couple. Here is a photo of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President at the wedding.

    We congratulate Manobala's son on beginning a new journey and hope that he has a happy married life.

    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 14:35 [IST]
