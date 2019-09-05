Karthik Subbaraj Starts Shooting His Next in London with Dhanush

The yet to be named film of actor Dhanush with filmmaker Karthik Subburaj went on floors in London on Wednesday. The filmmaker took to Twitter and posted a photo of the crew. The film will see the first merger of Dhanush and Karthik. Currently called D40, the film is being produced by S Sashikanth of YNOT Studios.

After sharing a picture from the set, YNOT Studios tweeted a post, which read, "D 40 goes on floors today, at London."

It is being said that the movie is an action thriller with gangster components. The film will finish the whole shooting process in one long schedule in London as the story revolves around London.

Malayali actor Aishwarya Lekshmi will be playing the female lead role in the film. The movie was in the headlines earlier this week after they announced that they've roped in Game of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo for a pivotal role in the film.

Karthik Subburaj welcomed the actor on board with a post which read, "Welcome on board @MrJamesCosmo sir!! Very happy, honoured & excited to work with an actor who starred in legendary creations like #Braveheart #Troy #GameOfThrones & many more." (sic) The director also shared a picture of the actor with the crew.

If reports are to be believed, James will be seen playing the antagonist. It was also said that Al Pacino was originally planned to play the role. The makers have not yet revealed the rest of the cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has many movies in his kitty. He will be seen playing a daily wage labourer in Asuran, which will be released on October 2. Being produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations, the film has music by GV Prakash Kumar.