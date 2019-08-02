Kasthuri Set To Enter Bigg Boss Tamil 3 This Week As Wild Card Contestant?

As A Wild Card Entry?

Interestingly, the latest rumours that hit the online circuits suggested that Kasthuri will be entering Bigg Boss Tamil 3 show as a wild card entry. Speculations even came up that she might be entering the house during the upcoming weekend episodes.

The Screenshot That Went Viral

At the same time, a screenshot of a mobile chat also went viral on online circuits. It was being rumoured that Kasthuri had a chat with the makers of the show and she had made a demand that she would enter the house only during the weekend episodes.

What Is The Truth?

Now, according to reports, Kasthuri herself has come up with an official clarification regarding this. Kasthuri took to her Twitter account to send out a tweet bashing the baseless rumours that have been doing the rounds.

போன வாரம் கமல் சொன்னாரே, கீரிக்கும் பாம்புக்கும் சண்டையின்னு.... அதே மாதிரி கஸ்தூரி பிக் பாஸ் போறாங்கன்னு சொல்லிக்கிட்டேதான் இருக்காங்க. எவ்வளவுதான் மறுக்கமுடியும் ? இதுக்கு விதம் விதமா 'ஆதாரம்' வேற . ஊர்ஜிதப்படுத்தப்பட்ட செய்திகளை மட்டும் வெளியிட்டால் யாவரும் நலம். — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) August 1, 2019

She Tweeted...

Kasthuri has sent out a tweet in Tamil in which she has brushed away the rumours regarding her entry to the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Talking about the rumours, she has mentioned that news regarding her entering Bigg Boss Tamil 3 have turned out be quite common nowadays and this time, they have even released a 'proof'. She has also expressed her view that it would be good of people to publish verified news alone.