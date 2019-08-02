Kasthuri Set To Enter Bigg Boss Tamil 3 This Week As Wild Card Contestant?
Kasthuri is a well-known actress for Tamil audiences. Ever since the announcement regarding Bigg Boss Tamil 3 was made, rumours were rife that Kasthuri will be a prominent contestant of the reality show. However, much to the surprise of the audiences, Kasthuri's name was nowhere in the contestants list of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. At the same time, she had sent a few tweets regarding Bigg Boss Tamil 3, which garnered the attention of netizens. Meanwhile, rumours connecting Kasthuri and Bigg Boss Tamil 3 surfaced once again and that too for an interesting reason. Read to know further details regarding this.
As A Wild Card Entry?
Interestingly, the latest rumours that hit the online circuits suggested that Kasthuri will be entering Bigg Boss Tamil 3 show as a wild card entry. Speculations even came up that she might be entering the house during the upcoming weekend episodes.
The Screenshot That Went Viral
At the same time, a screenshot of a mobile chat also went viral on online circuits. It was being rumoured that Kasthuri had a chat with the makers of the show and she had made a demand that she would enter the house only during the weekend episodes.
What Is The Truth?
Now, according to reports, Kasthuri herself has come up with an official clarification regarding this. Kasthuri took to her Twitter account to send out a tweet bashing the baseless rumours that have been doing the rounds.
She Tweeted...
Kasthuri has sent out a tweet in Tamil in which she has brushed away the rumours regarding her entry to the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Talking about the rumours, she has mentioned that news regarding her entering Bigg Boss Tamil 3 have turned out be quite common nowadays and this time, they have even released a 'proof'. She has also expressed her view that it would be good of people to publish verified news alone.