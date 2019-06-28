Keerthy Suresh Is Not Doing Tamil Movies Due To This Reason?

In Telugu

If the reports are to be believed, Keerthy Suresh's next few projects will be in Telugu. Her previous venture in Telugu was Mahanati, which enjoyed a phenomenal success, both critically and commercially. Most recently, it was announced that the actress will be seen in actor Nithin's upcoming film which has been titled Rang De. She will also be seen doing an extended cameo in Manmadhudu 2.

Bollywood Journey

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is also stepping into the Hindi film industry. She has been roped in to play the leading lady in an upcoming Hindi movie, which features Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

The Remuneration?

However, the Tamil film audiences are longing to see the actress back in Kollywood. According to a report by Cinema Vikatan, it is being said that the actress is getting paid in Telugu more than in Tamil and this might be the reason why she hasn't signed any new Tamil projects yet.

Only In Selected Films?

In the report, it has also been mentioned that Keerthy Suresh is only keen to work in the films of the top heroes of the Tamil film industry. Let us hope that the actress would soon announce a project in Kollywood as well, much to the happiness of her fans in Tamil Nadu.