KGF Tamil To Make Its Television Premiere On This Date; Record TRP Ratings Expected!

KGF, the Yash starrer, that released in December 2018 emerged as a towering success at the box office. The film was released simultaneously in other regional languages as well and the Tamil version of KGF enjoyed a grand run in the theatres despite the stiff competition that it received from various other Tamil movies.

Now, according to the reports that have surfaced, KGF Tamil version is set to make its grand television premiere. The reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that KGF Tamil will be premiered on April 7, 2019 through Colors TV. Reportedly, the film will be screened at 4:30 PM on that particular day.

Well, KGF television premiere is expected to set new records in TRP ratings as such has been the hype and buzz surrounding the film. The film is sure to enjoy the same success in the mini screens as well. KGF Tamil version had a solid run in the theatres across Tamil Nadu and it went on to become one of the best performing dubbed movies of the recent times. If reports are to be believed, KGF Chapter fetched around Rs 80 lakh from the Chennai box office itself.

KGF: Chapter 1, directed by Prasanth Neel features Yash in the title role of Rocky Bhaai. The film will have a sequel, which has been titled as KGF: Chapter 2 and the shoot of the second part has already commenced.